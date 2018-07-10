Five-year-old hosts ‘Free Donuts and Lemonade Day’ for PPSO

Five-year-old Jase Lord hosted something great for our Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 30. He held his First Annual Free Donuts and Lemonade Day for all PPSO with his very own lemonade stand at Maw’s Sandwich and Snack Shop in Boothville. Jase is a cop fanatic he makes his mom and dad stop any and everywhere he spots an officer. He recently attended an event called "Coffee with a Cop" and happened to be the only child there, and "Cookies with a Cop." So that gave him the idea to give back to our PPSO and showing his appreciation for all that they do daily. He had a great turn out and plans to make it bigger and better next year.

