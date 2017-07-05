Football camp to feature Plaquemines NFL players

By Jason Browne

Young Plaquemines Parish football players will get a chance to learn from the pros July 22 at South Plaquemines High School.

Tony Henry Jr., founder of the nonprofit One4Love, will host the organization’s second annual One4Love Football and Mentoring Camp with the help of both present and former NFL players and professional trainers. Pending training camp schedules, Henry has invited Buffalo Bills defensive back Bradley Sylve of Port Sulphur, Cleveland Browns wide receiver James Wright of Buras, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Duke Riley of Buras and New Orleans Saints defensive end Royce LaFrance, whose family is from Port Sulphur, to participate, among others.

“I’m doing my part to make our kids better by bringing in these players to teach them the proper mechanics and fundamentals, as well as what it takes to get to the next level,” said Henry. “Hopefully these kids can hear it from our hometown players.”

