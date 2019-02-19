Former Assessor Brian Bubrig dead at 83

Former Plaquemines Assessor Brian Bubrig was as embedded in the culture of his parish as an individual can be.

Bubrig, who passed Feb. 10 at the age of 83, was born in Boothville and graduated from Buras High. He returned from college to serve as a deputy assessor under Dewey Cognevich and Barney Schoenberger. His family owned a camp at Port Eads and a citrus grove. He helped found the Plaquemines South Rotary Club. He sat on the Mississippi River Bank Board, the Crescent City Connection Task Force and the Plaquemines Homerule Charter Commission. His brother Darryl served as district attorney. Brian was king of the 1981 Plaquemines Orange Fair and Festival. And after a career spent shaping the economic landscape of Plaquemines Parish, he focused the sum of his talents on helping to rebuild St. Patrick Catholic Church in Port Sulphur after it was wrecked by Hurricane Katrina.

