Former BCHS Teacher Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 33 year old Belle Chasse resident Bradley Kiff on charges of “child pornography and video voyeurism” on Wednesday, December 16.

“Every time a sexual abuse image or video of a child is viewed, that child is re-victimized,” said Attorney General Landry in a press release sent out by the Louisiana Department of Justice the following day. “So my office will continue working tirelessly to find and arrest the criminals who produce, distribute, and possess child pornography.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/