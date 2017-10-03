Former Jefferson inspector general of audits named Plaquemines internal auditor

By Jason Browne

Randy Duke, a CPA with considerable auditing experience, is Plaquemines Parish’s new internal auditor.

Audit Committee chair and District 5 council member Benny Rousselle sent an email to parish officials Sept. 26 announcing Duke’s hire, touting the new direction of the Internal Audit Department as “one we can all be proud of.” Rousselle introduced Duke at the Sept. 28 Plaquemines Parish Council meeting.

Duke has most recently been performing freelance CPA work. His last staff position was in 2016 as a member of an Association of Inspectors General peer review team working in Florida. Prior to that he was deputy inspector general for the Jefferson Parish Inspector General Office for two years. His longest tenured position was as audit director for the Supreme Court of Louisiana from 2007 to 2013.

