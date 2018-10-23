Former N.O. Saint and Chevron deliver classroom supplies to BCE
Tue, 2018/10/23 - 5:00am News Staff
By Amber Prattini
reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com
The fourth grade students from Jamila Hopkins’ class at Belle Chasse Elementary School received a special delivery and visit last Tuesday.
“This is very exciting like Christmas,” retired New Orleans Saints cornerback, Mike McKenzie, remarked before the students excitedly opened two large packages he previously carried in.
