Former Plaq. Sheriff, District 105 Rep Ernest Wooton dead at 79

Former Plaquemines Sheriff and District 105 Representative Ernest Wooton died May 29 at the age of 79.

Wooton graduated from Port Sulphur High School before attending Louisiana State University and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He and his wife Linda lived in Belle Chasse and had two sons, Jeffrey and John.

Wooton served as Plaquemines sheriff from 1984-92. He was defeated by former sheriff Jiff Hingle in 1991 and again in 1995.

