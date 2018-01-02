Four PPSO Deputies Receive “Officer of the Year” Community Recognition Award

Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. would like to recognize Sergeant Chris Lambert, Deputy Kelly Johnson, Narcotics Sergeant Jennifer Daigle and Deputy Thomas Howard for being awarded the 2017 Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) “Officer of the Year.”

District 1 Patrol Sergeant Lambert and District 2 Patrol Deputy Johnson received the award on December 5, from Neil Faulkner, Manager with the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery, and Bill Bubrig, President of the Belle Chasse Rotary Club, during the organizations’ Fourth Annual Plaquemines Parish Community Recognition Luncheon held at the Woodland Plantation in Plaquemines Parish. The event honored several public safety and education professionals in our community that go above and beyond to positively impact Plaquemines Parish.

