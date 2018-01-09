Freezing temps cause power outage, water shortage in Plaquemines

By Jason Browne

A bitterly cold snap of winter weather brought a little bit of snow to Plaquemines Parish last week, but it also brought its share of problems to electrical and water systems.

Power went out in the lower end of the parish around 7:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, leaving approximately 3,500 parish residents without power. Entergy spokesperson Michael Burns said high demand for power—essentially, everyone running their heaters at the same time—caused a piece of Entergy equipment to fail.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/