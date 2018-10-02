Friedman announces for District 8 Council seat

On November 6, we will elect a 9-member council and a Parish President to govern the parish for the next 4 years.

The parish will be confronted with many problems, large and small. United we can overcome all obstacles. Our main goal should be to improve the quality of life and standard of living in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. I am running for the council to represent District 8 with these goals as a priority.

