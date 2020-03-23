Future uncertain for Plaquemines businesses under state restrictions

Despite an outpouring of support on social media for locally-owned businesses, those good vibes haven’t translated to actual sales for some Plaquemines establishments.

Restaurants throughout the parish have scrambled to rearrange their business models since Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation March 16 canceling dine-in service to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Limited to carry-out and delivery sales, restaurants are scaling back their menus while spreading work hours around to employees to avoid furloughs and outright layoffs.

The Plaquemines Parish Economic Development Department compiled a list of parish eateries (available on the department’s Facebook page), complete with locations and phone numbers for easy reference to keep residents fed and keep businesses alive. But as catered events and supporting industries like commercial fishing slow to a trickle, business owners are facing a harsh reality.

