Gardner wins 2020 Hike-a-Thon

Corey Gardner was the winner and top miler of Woodlands Conservancy’s 2020 Hike-a-Thon finishing the event with a record 502.48 miles! Corey received a set of Mignon Faget Palmetto glassware. He and the remaining top 10 received a one-year membership, a Woodlands Conservancy hat and a Hydroflask with the Save Our Sponge logo. In addition to Corey, the top ten finishers included: Greg Abdelnoor 243.18, Jeremy Brewer 180.27, Barbara James 171.63, Heather West 151.48, Grace Shipps 130.32, Liz Rayfield 125.06, David Pate 99.153, Emily Hernandez 86.65 and Orin Wakefield 85.28. The event sponsored by Ballay, Braud

The event sponsored by Ballay, Braud and Colon, PLC and Power System Specialists was organized by Woodlands Conservancy to raise funds and awareness for the Woodlands Trail system in Belle Chasse. The virtual event was a chance to get outside in nature alone or with your pandemic pod of like-minded friends to give back to your community by walking, hiking and/or running a marathon, 26.2 miles at your own pace.

