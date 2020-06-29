Gazette staff wins two first place awards in newspaper contest

The Plaquemines Gazette was awarded first place in General Excellence and first place for Best Special Section in the Louisiana Press Association’s (LPA) Better Newspaper Contest. The special section garnering the honor was the 2019 Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival Guide.

On June 22, the Louisiana Press Association (LPA) released results by email. An awards luncheon scheduled this month at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette was canceled due to restrictions associated with COVID-19.

The LPA Better Newspaper Contest is made of editorial and advertising contests. The editorial contests range from news and feature story writing to graphic design. Advertising entries are judged on design, creativity, and effectiveness by newspaper professionals from other states.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/