Gazette subscriber donates robots to SPES Robotics Team

Libby Martin called out of the blue, or so it seemed, to inform Principal Dr. Stacey-Ann Barrett that she would like to travel to South Plaquemines Elementary School (SPES) to donate robots to the Robotics team.

It turned out that Libby Martin did not ‘just’ call out of the blue. In fact, the former Plaquemines Parish resident receives a weekly online subscription of The Plaquemines Gazette and, while at home in Illinois, she read an article about the Robotics team at SPES. The article highlighted the team being awarded for their performance at Hammond Magnet High School.

Martin, who recently lost her ex-husband, acquired the robots when he passed away. Instinctively, she knew that the robots would be in the right hands with the SPES Robotics team once she read the article.

