Governor requests disaster declaration

Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a federal disaster declaration for Louisiana’s coast to recoup money lost by the commercial fishing industry.

On June 13 Edwards sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross requesting the declaration to offset losses caused by Mississippi River water being released into local fisheries.

