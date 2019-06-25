Gretna officials oppose rail addition to speed trains to PLT

Westbank Jefferson Parish communities continued their drumbeat of opposition in recent weeks to potential rail construction aimed at carrying oil to the proposed Plaquemines Liquids Terminal.

Rio Grande Pacific Corp., the owners of the New Orleans & Gulf Coast Railway, is considering expropriating property in Gretna to construct a shortcut that will keep future trains headed to and from Plaquemines from stopping at Gouldsboro switching yard.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/