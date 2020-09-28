Halloween Treat Map: Special one-day only offers from local businesses

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, so there’s reason to expect added excitement. But with the celebration just around the corner, festivities may look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here at The Plaquemines Gazette, we wanted to create an opportunity for the community to do some safe trick-or-treating while supporting local businesses.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/