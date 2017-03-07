Hearing set for DA’s suit against president, PPG

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines district attorney Charles Ballay’s suit against parish president Amos Cormier III and the Plaquemines Parish Government is scheduled for hearing March 16 at 9 a.m. at the Belle Chase Library.

Judge Jerome Barbera of Thibodaux will preside over the case as ad hoc judge after both judges from the 25th Judicial District Court, Kevin Conner and Michael Clement, recused themselves from hearing the case in February. The suit centers on Ballay’s claim that Cormier and the PPG are legally bound to enter a previously awarded contract with CDW Services to renovate Building 201 at the PPG Complex on F. Edward Hebert Boulevard to house the District Attorney’s Office. Cormier has contended that the parish can’t proceed until it has the $2.4 million in designated grants in hand to complete the $3.2 million project, and that the parish council must approve those grant expenditures.

