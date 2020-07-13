Home
  • Her Story is History
    Belle Chasse native and 2002 Belle Chasse High School graduate Jenney Fazande is both the first woman and the first African American to serve as director of exhibits at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
  • Her Story is History
    Fazande joined The National World War II Museum in 2015 as traveling exhibit manager. Her experience working at several nationally prominent museums taught her the logistics of moving priceless artifacts around the world as well as the physics behind safe

Her Story is History

Mon, 2020/07/13 - 5:00am News Staff
Belle Chasse's Fazande breaks barriers at World War II Museum
Jason Browne

When Jenney Fazande graduated from Belle Chasse High School in 2002 she had no idea her career would be spent sending history out on the road. And up until a few years ago, while sending history out on the road, she had no idea her career itself would make history just a few minutes north of Belle Chasse.

In April 2019, Fazande, 36, became both the first woman and the first African American to be named director of exhibits at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. She is responsible for all permanent exhibits across the six-building campus as well as developing and creating special exhibits for the museum’s rotating galleries and overseeing traveling exhibits.

Her trendsetting career is a product of opportunity, but certainly not luck.

 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526