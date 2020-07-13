Her Story is History

When Jenney Fazande graduated from Belle Chasse High School in 2002 she had no idea her career would be spent sending history out on the road. And up until a few years ago, while sending history out on the road, she had no idea her career itself would make history just a few minutes north of Belle Chasse.

In April 2019, Fazande, 36, became both the first woman and the first African American to be named director of exhibits at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. She is responsible for all permanent exhibits across the six-building campus as well as developing and creating special exhibits for the museum’s rotating galleries and overseeing traveling exhibits.

Her trendsetting career is a product of opportunity, but certainly not luck.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/