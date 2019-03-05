Hewitt named to RLCC Executive Committee

On Feb. 26, the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee (RLCC) announced the naming of Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt (R-Slidell) as a member of its 2019 Executive Committee.

During her time with RLCC, Sen. Hewitt has taken part in the Future Majority Project (FMP) and Right Women, Right Now (RWRN) initiatives, which have invested more than $28 million to elect female and candidates of diversity to state level offices in all 50 states.

Since beginning her first term in 2016, Sen. Hewitt has pushed for fiscal reforms to shrink the size of Louisiana’s state government, limit spending, fund programs with measurable results and streamline higher education and healthcare. Additionally, Sen. Hewitt created the LaSTEM Advisory Council, which will produce high paying jobs to meet the future workforce demands in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.

