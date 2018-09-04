Huff announces candidacy for District 5 School Board

“Coach” Chris Huff #71, more than just a candidate!

I am proud to be running for Plaquemines Parish School Board in District 5. As a former teacher at Belle Chasse Middle School, I know the challenges that students and teachers face every day. My wife, Kim, is a teacher at Belle Chasse Middle and my children, Mackayla and Maverick, attend Belle Chasse Primary; everything that happens in the school system directly effects my family. The success, safety, and security of our schools are my top priorities.

