IGP invites Plaq. businesses to Thursday vendor fair

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines Parish businesses hoping to help construct IGP’s $2.8 billion methanol plant near Myrtle Grove already have an advantage over out-of-parish companies. But they have to show up and sign up June 28.

On Thursday IGP will host a vendor fair at 1 p.m. at the Belle Chasse Auditorium. Present at that meeting will be the five companies competing to serve as general contractor for the plant’s site preparation and early works construction. Each of those five bidders must submit a proposal to IGP by July 19 with their estimated construction costs along with a list of subcontractors each will employ. IGP Chief Technology Officer Randall Harris said extra consideration will be given to bidders using in-parish vendors.

