IGP responds to citizen concerns over proposed $2.8B plant

By Jason Browne

Citizens from the Myrtle Grove and Wood Park communities voiced strident opposition to a proposed $2.8 billion methanol plant that seeks to open nearby in Plaquemines Parish, but officials for IGP Methanol LLC say greater familiarity with the plant’s operations will allay most of those citizens’ concerns.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held a public hearing Sept. 21 in the Belle Chasse Auditorium to gather public comment on IGP’s application for multiple air quality permits. During the public comment portion, several homeowners spoke about the problems related to coal dust from the International Marine Terminals facility, which will share a fence line with IGP. IMT, which is owned by Kinder Morgan, will sell IGP 148 acres of property on the Westbank as well as lease its docks to IGP to export its methanol. IGP managing director James Lamoureaux said the facility will not utilize trucks or trains

