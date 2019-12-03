Inmate who escaped Main St. courthouse sentenced to 15 years
Tue, 2019/12/03 - 5:00am News Staff
Jason Browne
The Plaquemines District Attorney’s Office reported last week that Herman Turlich Jr., the inmate who escaped the courthouse on Main Street in Belle Chasse in May and fled in a stolen race car, was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading to simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in October.
