Ironton man convicted on multiple rape charges

A Plaquemines Parish jury returned guilty verdicts on eight of ten sex crime charges against an Ironton man last week.

On June 19, Jonathan Jason, 39, was found guilty as charged via non-unanimous jury verdicts on two counts of forcible rape, one count of attempted aggravated rape, one count of sexual battery, two counts of oral sexual battery and two counts of cruelty to a juvenile. He was found not guilty on two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

