Irvin Frederick “Jiff ” Hingle, Jr. passes away at 66

By Jason Browne

Former Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jiff Hingle passed away Jan. 9 at the age of 66, leaving behind a legacy of popularity and in his last years, returning to running his family’s long-held business, Delta Marina in Empire, and spending time with his wife, Madalyne Brown Hingle, his children and grandchildren.

