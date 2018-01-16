Home

Irvin Frederick “Jiff ” Hingle, Jr. passes away at 66

Tue, 2018/01/16 - 5:00am News Staff

By Jason Browne

Former Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jiff Hingle passed away Jan. 9 at the age of 66, leaving behind a legacy of popularity and in his last years, returning to running his family’s long-held business, Delta Marina in Empire, and spending time with his wife, Madalyne Brown Hingle, his children and grandchildren.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526