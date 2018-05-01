Jackson Gelb memorialized with scholarship

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

Jackson Gelb had an energy that Belle Chasse couldn’t aff ord to lose.

Gelb, 18, a senior at Belle Chasse High School, died April 16 after testicular cancer, which had spread to his liver and lungs before it was detected, began to attack his system. Jackson’s mother, Andrea Miles, said approximately 10 days passed between the day her son first fell sick and the day he died.

