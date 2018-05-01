Jackson Gelb memorialized with scholarship
Tue, 2018/05/01 - 5:00am News Staff
By Jason Browne
reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com
Jackson Gelb had an energy that Belle Chasse couldn’t aff ord to lose.
Gelb, 18, a senior at Belle Chasse High School, died April 16 after testicular cancer, which had spread to his liver and lungs before it was detected, began to attack his system. Jackson’s mother, Andrea Miles, said approximately 10 days passed between the day her son first fell sick and the day he died.
