Jail employee charged with sexual conduct with inmate
Mon, 2020/04/20 - 5:00am News Staff
An employee at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center has been arrested over an alleged sexual encounter with an inmate.
Zaria Holly Ragas, 24, of Braithwaite, was employed by a food service company contracted by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office at PPDC. An investigation began April 11 into an allegation that Ragas had a sexual encounter with a male inmate, which led to her arrest on April 14.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/