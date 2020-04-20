Jail employee charged with sexual conduct with inmate

Home
Mon, 2020/04/20

An employee at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center has been arrested over an alleged sexual encounter with an inmate.

Zaria Holly Ragas, 24, of Braithwaite, was employed by a food service company contracted by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office at PPDC. An investigation began April 11 into an allegation that Ragas had a sexual encounter with a male inmate, which led to her arrest on April 14.

 

