The Fifth Annual Plaquemines Jambalaya Cook Off was held on March 25 with 30 teams participating to help support the Belle Chasse YMCA and Plaquemines C.A.R.E Center. Judges awarded Summit Homes with first place, and Bayou Marine took home the People’s Choice Award. A good time was had by all for a great cause.

