Jeff White named 2019 Plaquemines Orange King

For years Jeff White has handled the logistical end of the Plaquemines Orange Fair and Festival. But this year as King of the 2019 festival… he’ll still be in charge of logistics.

White, a Mobile, AL native, moved to Belle Chasse in 1994 after marrying his wife, fifth generation Plaquemanian Michelle Becnel. He opened multiple businesses in the parish, including Belle Chasse’s first Subway sandwich shop, and first got involved in the Orange Fest as a member of the Belle Chasse Rotary Club. He has served as festival manager for six years, setting up Fort Jackson and the fairgrounds before the festival, securing food vendors and running around giving orders through a walkie-talkie the entire week prior to the festival and during the event itself.

This year, he’ll be on stage as King. And he’ll still have the walkie-talkie on him at the festival.

