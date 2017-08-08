Jesuit Bend sinkholes spur debate

By Jason Browne

A series of sinkholes in a Jesuit Bend neighborhood has sparked a debate between residents, council members and administration over whose responsibility it is to address a safety hazard on private property.

Danny Trosclair, a realtor and resident of Jesuit Bend Estates, said the sinkholes, which are each several feet deep and wide, are the result of a collapsing culvert which poses a drainage problem in addition to the fear of neighborhood children harming themselves.

