Jesuit Bend sinkholes spur debate

Tue, 2017/08/08 - 5:00am News Staff

By Jason Browne

A series of sinkholes in a Jesuit Bend neighborhood has sparked a debate between residents, council members and administration over whose responsibility it is to address a safety hazard on private property.

Danny Trosclair, a realtor and resident of Jesuit Bend Estates, said the sinkholes, which are each several feet deep and wide, are the result of a collapsing culvert which poses a drainage problem in addition to the fear of neighborhood children harming themselves.

 

