The family of the late former Plaquemines Parish Heavy Equipment Department superintendent Joseph Lionel Greco joined the Plaquemines Parish Council and Parish President Amos Cormier III at the council’s Jan. 11 meeting for a proclamation declaring Jan. 11 Joseph Lionel Greco Day. The council also declared Jan. 15 Gary Barthelemy Day in honor of the late civil rights leader and cofounder of the Fishermen and Concerned Citizens of Plaquemines Parish.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/