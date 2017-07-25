Judge extends PPG lawsuits against former employees

By Jason Browne

Two of the Plaquemines Parish Government’s four ongoing lawsuits against former employees received 30-day extensions in court July 17.

25th Judicial District Judge Kevin Conner granted the continuations in the PPG’s suit against former District 2 council member Keith Hinkley and a separate suit against former director of Operations Scott Lott and former Heavy Equipment superintendent Emmett “Goo” Buras.

First, Conner postponed the summary judgment requested by Hinkley so the PPG can depose Hinkley’s recently located co-defendant, John Hymes of Cuzan Services LLC. Hymes was reportedly in hiding for weeks after receiving death threats over Cuzan Services’ contract with the city of New Orleans to remove confederate monuments. Th e PPG, which found and served Hymes June 28, is alleging Cuzan Services also colluded with Hinkley’s roofing companies to illegally pay him as a subcontractor on parish construction projects during his time on the council.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/