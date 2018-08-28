Juneau announces re-election for District 4 Council seat

On November 6, 2018, the residents of Plaquemines Parish will go to the polls to choose their district council representatives. Irvin Juneau, current District 4 councilman, has announced he is running for Re-Election, and the following is his message to the people of District 4.

My name is Irvin Juneau, and I am announcing my candidacy for Re-Election to the Plaquemines Parish Council in District 4. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve my fellow constituents of District 4 for the past four years. Even though we have faced many challenges and economic difficulties, we have persevered and there is more work ahead.

