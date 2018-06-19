Kane Schultheis brings BMX World Championship home to Belle Chasse

By Jason Browne

On June 6, Kane Schultheis of Belle Chasse stood on the winners’ podium in Baku, Azerbaijan, holding the 1st Place trophy for the 5-6-year-old bracket at the UCI BMX World Championships.

His mother, Lindsey Schultheis, said the gravity of the moment probably won’t hit him for a while.

