Kane Schultheis brings BMX World Championship home to Belle Chasse
Tue, 2018/06/19 - 5:00am News Staff
By Jason Browne
reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com
On June 6, Kane Schultheis of Belle Chasse stood on the winners’ podium in Baku, Azerbaijan, holding the 1st Place trophy for the 5-6-year-old bracket at the UCI BMX World Championships.
His mother, Lindsey Schultheis, said the gravity of the moment probably won’t hit him for a while.
