Kim Turlich-Vaughan named to Louisiana Clerk of Courts Assoc. Board of Directors

Kim Turlich-Vaughan, Plaquemines Parish Clerk of Court, was named to Louisiana Clerk of Courts Association Board of Directors to serve a two-year term.

The Louisiana Clerks of Court Association filed its first Charter in March of 1963. The Board reviews and fulfills the goals of the mission: to support Louisiana Clerks of Court and their employees to improve working environments, to meet legal requirements, and to better serve the public. The role of the Clerk of Court in each parish is to maintain and preserve the official records of the parish.

This includes processing and recording all land records, UCC documents, civil and criminal court proceedings, marriage licenses and other legal documents. In addition, each Clerk oversees all elections, election equipment and election personnel.

