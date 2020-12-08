Home
  • LAANG 159th Flight Members Help with Zeta Recovery
    159 th Fighter Wing Warrior Flight Members from Louisiana Air National Guard at Woodlands Trail during their weekend clearing trails and bird research areas of fallen trees resulting from the impacts of Hurricane Zeta.

LAANG 159th Flight Members Help with Zeta Recovery

Tue, 2020/12/08 - 12:00am News Staff

A volunteer work weekend couldn’t have come at a better time for Woodlands Conservancy. Over the weekend of November 14 and 15 th , 159th Fighter Wing Warrior Flight members volunteered for debris removal and trail clearing at Woodlands Trail in Belle Chasse.

“We are helping clean the nature trails following the hurricane damage,” said Jonathan Lyons, Warrior Flight member. “It means a great deal to me. I love helping the community and giving back if I can.” Lyons, a Westwego native, joined the unit in December 2019.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526