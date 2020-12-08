LAANG 159th Flight Members Help with Zeta Recovery

A volunteer work weekend couldn’t have come at a better time for Woodlands Conservancy. Over the weekend of November 14 and 15 th , 159th Fighter Wing Warrior Flight members volunteered for debris removal and trail clearing at Woodlands Trail in Belle Chasse.

“We are helping clean the nature trails following the hurricane damage,” said Jonathan Lyons, Warrior Flight member. “It means a great deal to me. I love helping the community and giving back if I can.” Lyons, a Westwego native, joined the unit in December 2019.

