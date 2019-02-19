Lady Cardinals Basketball returns to playoffs for first time since 2013

The Belle Chasse High School Girls Basketball team ended a six-year playoff drought last week as the No. 18 Lady Cardinals returned to the LHSAA 4A brackets for the first time since 2013.

The BCHS Girls Basketball team fell 55-26 to No. 15 Cecilia High School in Breaux Bridge Feb. 14. The tough loss represented the crest of a wave that has been building for three years since Head Coach Kayla Inabinett, “Coach Kay” to everyone at BCHS, took over a program in 2016 that had been all but abandoned in previous years.

Or, to use another shapebased metaphor, the 2018-19 team has come full circle with a 20-9 regular season record, recalling the success of legendary girls basketball and softball coach Tony Labella’s 20-9 season with the Lady Cardinals in 2012-13. Labella, who coached the Lady Cards softball team to a state title in 2009, left BCHS following the 2012-13 season to coach at Pearl River Central High School in Carriere, Miss.

