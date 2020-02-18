Lady Cards anticipate first home playoff game in 14 years

One year after making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, Belle Chasse High School’s Lady Cardinals basketball team is on the verge of hosting its first home playoff game in 14 years. And that game could also be Head Coach Kayla “Coach Kay” Inabinett’s last with the team.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/