    The 2019-20 Lady Cardinals basketball team could host their first home playoff game in 14 years this week after posting an 19-7 regular season record and finishing 13th in LHSAA Power Rankings. The game could also be the last in Belle Chasse for Head Coac

Lady Cards anticipate first home playoff game in 14 years

Tue, 2020/02/18 - 5:00am News Staff
Jason Browne

One year after making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, Belle Chasse High School’s Lady Cardinals basketball team is on the verge of hosting its first home playoff game in 14 years. And that game could also be Head Coach Kayla “Coach Kay” Inabinett’s last with the team.

