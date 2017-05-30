Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

On May 12, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. along with members of the PPSO, Plaquemines Parish District Attorney’s Office and Plaquemines Parish Government had the opportunity to be a part of the “Guardians of the Flame” in the torch run to bring awareness to the Special Olympics.

Sheriff Turlich and the runners participated in the “Law Enforcement Torch Run” by carrying the “Flame of Hope” in front of every school in Plaquemines Parish in what has become the Special Olympics’ largest public awareness and fundraising group.

