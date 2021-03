LAYAYA will host a Community Easter Parade that will bring some creative, colorful springtime fun to our area on Saturday, March 27.

The parade will be a twomile route, starting and ending at LAYAYA Imaginarium Studios located at 8186 Highway 23 in Belle Chasse and will begin at 11 a.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/