Lepine and Turner meet in second debate

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

The candidates for Plaquemines Parish President met again to debate on Oct. 17, this time without the Plaquemines Parish president.

President Amos Cormier III had a prior engagement and was unable to attend the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry’s Candidates’ Forum at Belle Chasse High School. So District 3 council member Kirk Lepine and former District 6 council member Burghart Turner had a oneon- one debate, although neither offered direct responses to the other’s comments.

