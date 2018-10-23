Lepine and Turner meet in second debate
Tue, 2018/10/23 - 5:00am News Staff
By Jason Browne
reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com
The candidates for Plaquemines Parish President met again to debate on Oct. 17, this time without the Plaquemines Parish president.
President Amos Cormier III had a prior engagement and was unable to attend the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry’s Candidates’ Forum at Belle Chasse High School. So District 3 council member Kirk Lepine and former District 6 council member Burghart Turner had a oneon- one debate, although neither offered direct responses to the other’s comments.
