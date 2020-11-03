Lepine Presents 2021 Original Proposed Budget to Parish Council

Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine presented the Parish Council with the Parish’s 2021 Original Proposed Budget during last week’s, October 22nd council meeting. The budget was presented as balanced with revenues and expenditures totaling approximately $33,000,000 in the General Fund.

