Lepine proposes tax increases, borrowing and cuts to balance budget

At the Parish Council’s request, Plaquemines President Kirk Lepine has released his plan for what taxes and fees need to be raised in order to fund the government, and 60 parish employees’ jobs hang in the balance.

Lepine said last week that his administration will give the council until mid-June or early July to move on the items included in his May 21 letter to council members before it submits the list of 60 layoffs to the Civil Service Department. But even if the council does everything it can to cut costs and raise revenues, the citizens of Plaquemines will have a role to play in Lepine’s plan.

“We know it’s not a popular decision. It’s not a great political decision. But what they give me is what we have to balance the budget on,” Lepine said last week.

