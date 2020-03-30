Lepine urges 'stay at home' after first COVID Virus deaths in Plaquemines

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Plaquemines Parish March 27, further underscoring the need to limit movement in the parish.

“Stay at home. Stay safe. And we’ll get through this together,” said Parish President Kirk Lepine shortly after the Louisiana Department of Health released the first report of deaths in Plaquemines.

LDH also reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plaquemines. Neighboring St. Bernard Parish had 31 confirmed cases March 27 with one death.

