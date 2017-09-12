Levee breach near Hwy. 23 plugged ahead of Irma

By Jason Browne

A levee breach near Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish has been repaired in time for any weather that may accompany Hurricane Irma.

As of Sept. 8, projections showed Irma rolling north through Florida, Georgia and Alabama. But Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier III said any levee problems caused by Irma or subsequent storms won’t occur at the location of the breach near the Phillips 66 refinery.

“There may be a failure again on that levee section, but it won’t be in this spot,” said Cormier.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/