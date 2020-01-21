Home
    Work is scheduled to resume on the Port Sulphur Library in February. The library is one of three public facility projects slated for District 7 in 2020. Photo courtesy of Carlton LaFrance

Library, park, pier projects moving forward in District 7

Tue, 2020/01/21 - 5:00am News Staff
Jason Browne

Plaquemines’ Seventh District is upgrading its public facilities in 2020.

Just in time for the incoming wave of construction workers who will camp in Plaquemines Parish over the next two years constructing Venture Global’s liquefied natural gas terminal near Myrtle Grove in District 7, the parish plans to finish the Port Sulphur Library, expand facilities at Diamond Park and construct a public fishing pier.

