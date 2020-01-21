Library, park, pier projects moving forward in District 7

Plaquemines’ Seventh District is upgrading its public facilities in 2020.

Just in time for the incoming wave of construction workers who will camp in Plaquemines Parish over the next two years constructing Venture Global’s liquefied natural gas terminal near Myrtle Grove in District 7, the parish plans to finish the Port Sulphur Library, expand facilities at Diamond Park and construct a public fishing pier.

