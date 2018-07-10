Lieutenant Governor Nungesser Becomes Chair-Elect Of National Lieutenant Governors Association

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was named Chair-Elect at the annual National Lt. Governors Association (NLGA) meeting in New Orleans. Nungesser previously served as South Region Chair of NLGA shortly after beginning his first term in office in 2016. Montana Lt. Governor Mike Cooney was elected Chair and will serve through July 2019 when Lt. Governor Nungesser will become Chair.

“It is an honor to be elected to the NLGA Executive Committee as Chair-Elect,” said Lt. Governor Nungesser. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have hosted our organization in New Orleans, and I look forward to working with Lt. Governor Cooney and the rest of the leadership creating networks with other seconds-in-command while continuing to represent Louisiana as its ambassador.”

