Lincoln announced as principal at new Belle Chasse Primary School

By Jason Browne

Belle Chasse Primary School will split in two this summer, with longtime district administrator Anna Lincoln heading up the new BCP. Lincoln, currently the assistant principal at BCP, will step up to principal when the new building opens adjacent to the current building in

August to relieve pressure at the 1,100 student school. The new BCP will serve Head Start and Pre-K (age 3 and up) through First Grade. Current BCP Principal Shelley Ritz will continue as head of the rechristened Belle Chasse Elementary School, which will serve grades 2-4. “Anna is a high-powered educator with great dedication,” said Plaquemines Parish School Board Superintendent Denis Rousselle, who announced Lincoln’s promotion at the Feb. 5 school board meeting. “She’s been working with us a long time in that area and she has a unique leadership style that lets me know she’s going to be successful.”

