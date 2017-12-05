Lions Club assists Belle Chasse families with medical expenses

By Jason Browne

A pair of Belle Chasse families fighting frightening diseases got some timely financial relief last week thanks to the Belle Chasse Lions Club.

Through its fundraising efforts, the Belle Chasse Lions were able to present checks for $4,500 to the Hammett family and the Travella family on November 30.

“That’s what we’re here for, is to help families in need,” said Lions Club secretary Debbie Lay. “It’s not a visibility thing. It’s just the right thing to do. And both of these families are in need.”

